Sony is Compensating PS5 Shortages by Continuing to Make PlayStation 4 Consoles, Bloomberg Writes

Sony is said to be compensating ongoing global PS5 shortages by keep making PS4 consoles.

A lot has been said and written about the disrupted supply chains due to COVID-19. Last year, Sony already said that it expects shortages of its next-gen console to extend into 2022, and according to Bloomberg, the tech company is now compensating the PS5 shortages by adding roughly one million PS4 consoles this year. Interestingly, Sony has never officially announced that it would stop making PS4’s.

ViewSonic ELITE launches brand-new 32” gaming displays, focused on next-gen gamer-centric technology

Bloomberg reports that sources familiar with the matter said that Sony told its assembly partners in late 2021 that it would continue making PS4 consoles throughout this year.

“While Sony never officially announced when it would stop making the PS4, it had previously planned to discontinue assembly at the end of 2021, they said, asking not to be named as the plans are not public”, Bloomberg writes in its report.

Sources told Bloomberg journalists Takashi Mochizuki and Debby Wu that Sony will be adding roughly one million PS4 units this year to “help offset some of the pressure on the company’s PS5 production.”

A Sony spokesperson confirmed PS4 production would continue this year and said the company had not planned to stop making the console. “It is one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations,” the company said.

We can imagine that there’s still a market for PS4 consoles and games as the current lineup of must-have PS5 exclusive titles is still quite scarce and the PS4 is considerably cheaper and easier to come by than its successor.

PlayStation 5 to Get VRR Support Imminently via Firmware Update – Rumor

Yesterday we reported on an interview with Xbox head Phil Spencer who claimed that supply of the next-gen consoles isn’t the problem – it’s the ongoing high demand that the companies are failing to meet.

What are your thoughts on Sony reportedly continuing PS4 productions to battle PS5 shortages throughout 2022? Please take it down below.