Sonic Rangers Is the Name of the Upcoming Sonic Team Game

During yesterday's Sonic Central event, SEGA announced that a new entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog series is currently in development by Sonic Team for a 2022 release. The teaser trailer did not reveal the game's final name, but it seems like it will be called Sonic Rangers.

Following the event, as reported by Eurogamer, SEGA sent out a press release that mentioned Sonic Rangers as the next entry in the series. The press release eventually got edited to remove the game's name, but the damage has been done, and the name is now publicly known.

The Sonic Rangers name doesn't tell us a whole lot about the new game, but it seems to hint at a more open-ended experience like the Sonic Adventure games. The teaser also seems to hint at such, with Sonic running through a forest that brings one of the key locations of the original Sonic Adventure in mind.

Yesterday's Sonic Rangers event also confirmed that Sonic Colors Ultimate will be released on PC and consoles this September. The new version of the Wii exclusive entry in the series will include improved visuals, additional features, and more.

The evil Dr. Eggman has built an interstellar amusement park – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s speed to free the Wisps and gain their amazing powers as you explore six unique worlds, filled with hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features a new game mode and enhanced gameplay - it's the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience

Sonic Rangers launches sometime in 2022 on PC and consoles. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.