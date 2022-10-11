Menu
Sonic Frontiers to Get Free Monster Hunter Collaboration DLC on November 14th

Francesco De Meo
Oct 11, 2022, 06:53 AM EDT
Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers will get a free DLC pack a few days after release that will introduce content inspired by CAPCOM's Monster Hunter series.

The Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack DLC will release on November 14th, and it will introduce Rathalos and Felyne Rathalos costumes for Sonic and a BBQ Split which grants access to a meat grilling minigame to power Sonic up.

Sonic the Hedgehog and Monster Hunter mashing up is not exactly a new thing, as content inspired by the classic SEGA series made its way to Monster Hunter Rise a few months back, and with this DLC coming to Sonic Frontiers, it definitely looks like SEGA and CAPCOM are far from done with their collaborations.

Sonic Frontiers launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 8th worldwide.

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!

Experience All-New Open Zone Platforming
Race across five massive overworld islands brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, and sizzling desert landscapes, each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover.

Unparalleled High-Speed Freedom
Adventure across the Starfall Islands and see what each has to offer at the speed only Sonic can deliver. Blaze a trail as you see fit and discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and encounter a friendly face or two along the way…

