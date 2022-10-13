Menu
Sonic Frontiers New Trailer Focuses on New Combat Mechanics

Francesco De Meo
Oct 13, 2022, 06:37 AM EDT
Sonic Frontiers

A new Sonic Frontiers trailer has surfaced online today, providing a new look at the game's new combat mechanics.

The new trailer, which had apparently gone live sooner than scheduled but was later reuploaded on YouTube by ShayRSynergy, showcases the game's combat mechanics, which are unlike anything we have seen in the series so far, and they have the potential of being extremely fun.

Related Story
Sonic Frontiers to Get Free Monster Hunter Collaboration DLC on November 14th

The fun will only be at the beginning when Sonic Frontiers launches next month on PC and consoles, as additional content will be introduced to the game via DLC a few days after release. This first DLC pack will introduce content inspired by CAPCOM's Monster Hunter series, such as new costumes for Sonic and a new minigame.

Sonic Frontiers launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 8th worldwide.

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!

