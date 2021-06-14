Sonic Colors: Ultimate New Gameplay Showcases Asteroid Coaster, Tropical Resort Stages

New Sonic Colors: Ultimate gameplay has been shared online, showing more of the upcoming platform game in development by SEGA.

The new footage focuses on two of the game's stages, the Asteroid Coaster Act 1 and Tropical Resort Act 2 stages. You can check the new footage right below.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is the remaster of Sonic Colors, which is considered among the best Sonic the Hedgehog games released in recent times. The game will feature remastered visuals as well as a new game mode and enhanced gameplay.

Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome

Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay - it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience

Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps - but with their help, and yours, it’s a test he’ll pass with flying Colors

Explore and adventure through immersive environments, like a Sweet Mountain filled with delightful sweets or an Aquarium Park filled with sea life and countless pools - all centered around a mysterious astro-amusement park

Sonic Colors: Ultimate launches on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 7th worldwide.