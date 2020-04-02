Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone Is Up For A Huge Discount – Avail Now
Social distancing is taking a toll on all of us but it’s the only way we out of this COVID-19 situation. So, the only question valid during this time is how to make this time easier? Wccftech is here to help and we are offering an amazing discount offer on the Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away!
Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone features
The bundle includes three amazing things for you. A Library, A VPN and a Language tutor. Here are highlights of what the Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone has in store for you:
Rosetta Stone Unlimited Access: Lifetime Subscription (24 Languages)
- Learn up to 24 languages (1 at a time) w/ award-winning interactive software & proprietary speech-recognition technology that analyzes the words you say 100 times per second
- Get help from TruAccent™, the world's best speech recognition technology
- Develop your command of the language as you learn to read, write, speak & understand
- Learn basic conversational skills like shopping, ordering, taking a taxi, etc.
- Move onto intermediate language skills like sharing opinions & discussing pop culture
- Use the advanced speech engine to compare your accent to native speakers
12min Premium Micro Book Library: Lifetime Subscription
- Expand your knowledge despite a busy schedule by reading micro books from different topics
- Select a book that you want & the 12min team will synthesize it into a short but comprehensive micro book
- Access micro books in text or audio forms
- Read anywhere with or without internet connection
KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription
- Reliably protect your data on any public WiFi
- Surf w/ no speed or bandwidth limits
- Access 400+ VPN servers w/ 80+ locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia & Hong Kong.
- Surf on a variety of VPN protocols, like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec & KeepSolid Wise
- Access streaming servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now
- Enjoy a better browsing experience w/ handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers
- Easily configure your VPN connection on your router.
- Convenient management of connected devices
- Includes torrent (P2P) servers
- Includes kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms
- Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption
- Zero log policy
- Proprietary apps for all platforms
- Unlimited traffic and connection speed
- 24/7 customer support
Original Price Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone: $844.50
Wccftech Discount Price Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone: $199