Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone Is Up For A Discount For A Few Hours – Get It Now

This is the best time to reflect and learn new things. Learn new languages, learn a new skill, read more books, do everything that you wanted to do during the ‘normal’ times but you couldn’t. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone. The offer will expire in just a few hours, so avail it right away.

Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone features

The bundle includes three amazing courses and each course has something unique to offer. Here are highlights of what the Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone has in store for you:

12min Premium Micro Book Library: Lifetime Subscription

Power Through Important Books & Interesting Topics in Just 12 Minutes Each with Access to 385 Book Summaries and Counting

Expand your mind in minutes by reading streamlined micro books

Choose from different topics including productivity, finance, leadership & more

Select a book that you want & the 12min team can synthesize it into a short but comprehensive micro book

Access micro books in text or audio forms

Read anywhere with or without internet connection

Rosetta Stone Unlimited Access: Lifetime Subscription (24 Languages)

For the First Time Ever, Get Unlimited Access to All 24 Languages on Rosetta Stone's Award-Winning Program

Learn up to 24 languages (1 at a time) w/ award-winning interactive software & proprietary speech-recognition technology that analyzes the words you say 100 times per second

Get help from TruAccent™, the world's best speech recognition technology

Develop your command of the language as you learn to read, write, speak & understand

Learn basic conversational skills like shopping, ordering, taking a taxi, etc.

Move onto intermediate language skills like sharing opinions & discussing pop culture

Use the advanced speech engine to compare your accent to native speakers

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

Best-Selling VPN Of All Time! KeepSolid Protects Your Online Activity & Lets You Browse Without Restrictions for Life

Reliably protect your data on any public WiFi

Surf w/ no speed or bandwidth limits

Access 400+ VPN servers w/ 80+ locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia & Hong Kong.

Surf on a variety of VPN protocols, like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec & KeepSolid Wise

Access streaming servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now

Enjoy a better browsing experience w/ handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers

Easily configure your VPN connection on your router.

Enjoy convenient management of connected devices

Access torrent-friendly (P2P) servers

Get extra protection w/ a kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms

Surf with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption

Enjoy extra peace of mind w/ a zero log policy

Access proprietary apps for all platforms

Browse w/ unlimited traffic & connection speeds

Get your questions answered w/ 24/7 customer support

Original Price Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone: $844.5

Wccftech Discount Price Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone: $199