Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ are New Chips by Qualcomm for Next-Gen Smartwatches

Qualcomm has gone ahead today and introduced the Snapdragon 4100 and 4100+ platforms. These platforms are specifically for the next generation of connected smartwatches. To start, the Snapdragon 4100+ comes with a high-performance SoC that also comes with a better CPU, GPU, memory, as well as cellular modems, and camera sub-systems. Additionally, you are also getting a 12nm low power processor that has dual dedicated DSPs that serve as modem/location as well as sensors/audio. The platform also brings a low power co-processor that will be responsible for offloading a number of different cases such as display, sensors, maps, as well as time.

The New Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ Aim to Make Smartwatches Even Better

Qualcomm took to their blog and shared the following details about the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+.

The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ architecture will bring the following:

The 4G LTE mode, based on 12nm process technology, has been significantly improved from our previous platform with a dedicated DSP, low power features such as eDRX , platform-level power management, support for Cat 4/3/1 and single/dual antennas.

Smarter Always-On (AON) Co-Processor: Enhanced AON co-processor supports richer offloaded experiences. We have partitioned memory and performance to enable up to 64K colors (from 16 colors) and extend offload experiences to include continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep for health and wellness, faster tilt-to-wake responsiveness, step counting, alarms, timers, and haptics for a more capable traditional watch mode.

Smarter Always-On (AON) Co-Processor: Enhanced AON co-processor supports richer offloaded experiences. We have partitioned memory and performance to enable up to 64K colors (from 16 colors) and extend offload experiences to include continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep for health and wellness, faster tilt-to-wake responsiveness, step counting, alarms, timers, and haptics for a more capable traditional watch mode.

Ultra-Low Power Platform: Low power optimizations include 12nm low power process technology, dual DSPs for optimal workload partitioning, support for dynamic clock and voltage scaling, Qualcomm® Sensor Assisted Positioning PDR Wearables 2.0, low power location tracking support, and an enhanced Bluetooth 5.0 architecture. These improvements are designed to deliver more than 25% power reductions across key use cases and bring extended battery life to the platform (compared to our previous platforms).

Richer, Enhanced Experiences: The hybrid platform approach brings rich, enhanced experiences across interactive, ambient, sports, and watch modes. In interactive mode, the platform supports additional immersive experiences with camera, voice assistant, and voice/video messaging. In ambient mode, the increase in number of colors from 16 to 64K and number kerning is designed to make readability crisper and offers more exciting design options. In sports mode, offloaded maps enhance the on-the-run experience. The traditional watch mode includes features such as heart rate, steps, alarms, reminders, and battery indicator, with minimal impact on performance or battery life.

Additionally, the Snapdragon Wear 4100 will be available in the following platforms.

the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform which includes the main SOC (SDM429w or SDA429w) and the AON Co-Processor (QCC1110), along with the companion chips including PMIC, RF for Modem/GPS and WiFi/BT, and RFFE

the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform which comprises of the main SOC along with the companion chips

As expected, the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms will bring support for both Android Open Source Platform (AOSP) and Wear OS by Google. Both the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and Wear 4100 are now available and shipping.