Furqan Shahid
Aug 29, 2022
Snapchat Has a New Dual Camera Feature for Capturing Moments in a New Way

Snap has just released an update for Snapchat that brings a Dual Camera feature and as the name suggests, it allows the users to use front and rear cameras to film content at the same time. The update looks like a response to a social media app called BeReal, which has become popular over the past couple of months and offers the same formula.

The Snapchat update is available on iOS devices today and will be rolling out to Android phones a couple of months from now.

Snapchat for iOS Has a New Dual Camera Feature with Some Neat Tricks

With the new update, Snapchat users will be able to see a new option when they tap the camera toolbar. The Dual Camera feature comes with four different layouts and users will be able to position the camera in a vertical or horizontal orientation you also get access to a picture-in-picture mode. A cutout layout will take whatever is captured on the rear camera and set that as a background. Needless to say, aside from taking inspiration, Snapchat is headed in a new direction in terms of features.

Additionally, users will still be able to take full advantage of tools such as music, stickers, and lenses.

We all know, however, that Snapchat is not the only company that has taken interest in the new format. Instagram also has a similar feature that is currently in testing but so far, BeReal is the only app that is enjoying this traction.

We are not sure how long this trend is going to last but it is safe to say that the competition is looking to expand and make things better for everyone in terms of the user experience. I am reiterating the fact that currently, the feature is only available in the iOS version of Snapchat, and will be making its way to Android phones later this year.

