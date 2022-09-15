Snapchat for Web is Finally Available to All Users Worldwide

After talking about it in the past, Snapchat has finally gone ahead and released a web version of its popular app. The version is aptly named Snapchat for Web and does exactly what you would expect from a full-sized app, however, the added convenience is that all of this is now available to you from the convenience of your web browser; sadly, at the moment, it only works on Google Chrome.

Snapchat for Web is Finally Available for all Google Chrome Users

As expected, Snapchat for Web works on almost all the browsers you would normally use, and all you have to do is go here, enter your credentials, and you are good to go. However, it is worth noting that on your first log-in, the service will ask you to open the Snapchat app on your phone and confirm that you have just logged in but that is about it.

The user interface is not just a bad porting job, to be honest. It is actually optimized for all the large displays and allows for a much better overall experience. Unlike the mobile app where you just get access to a single panel, Snapchat for Web brings you two panels; the left one has all the contacts and the right one offers you the chat content. You can even video call them or just go for an audio call if you want.

While it might not be for everyone, Snapchat for Web clearly shows that the company does camera when it comes to making the experience better for its users, and having a web version is just a step in the right direction.