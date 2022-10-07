Menu
Company

Snapchat and TikTok will Offer 10-Bit HDR Videos on Pixel 7 Serie

Furqan Shahid
Oct 7, 2022, 09:05 AM EDT
Pixel 7 Pro Gets an Early, but Short Unboxing, With Video Showing What Accessories You Will Get

The recently released Google Pixel 7 series brings a number of improvements when you compare it with last year's Pixel 6 and one of the biggest support for people who like making videos on their phones is the introduction of 10-bit HDR video support. Now we have learned that both Snapchat and TikTok will be supporting 10-bit JDR on the Pixel 7 series, making them the first apps on Android to support these.

Pixel 7 Supporting 10-Bit HDR Video for Snapchat and TikTok is the Step in Right Direction

Sure, it is not to be considered a huge deal but it will normalize 10-bit HDR video throughout the entire ecosystem and actually enhances the support for more apps to deliver a higher quality video on more devices in the future.  As mentioned by Mishaal Rahman of Esper, this is perhaps the reason why SDR dimming was introduced in Android 13 and also why the Camera2 API brings support for HDR capture.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
The New Galaxy S23 Leak Reveals Only a Few Color Options

Both TikTok and Snapchat use the Camera2 API and the primary method of taking videos in those apps revolves around the video being shot through the camera viewfinder from within the apps rather than normal recording and importing.

With the new change, it makes it highly possible that apps aside from TikTok and Snapchat are also integrating HDR video as well in the future. Of course, the big deal here is that not only can you record videos in HDR, but the videos will actually show in HDR when you are watching on the Pixel 7. The SDR dimming is important as it means that other UI elements are not going to look out of proportion in terms of color or contrast.

For now, we have to understand that this offering is more of an exclusive improvement that is only open to companies that have partnered with Google. We will have to wait and see what other apps get the same feature in the future, but considering how TikTok and Snapchat are not just some average apps, this is certainly a step in the right direction.

Products mentioned in this post

Google Pixel

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order