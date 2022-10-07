Snapchat and TikTok will Offer 10-Bit HDR Videos on Pixel 7 Serie

The recently released Google Pixel 7 series brings a number of improvements when you compare it with last year's Pixel 6 and one of the biggest support for people who like making videos on their phones is the introduction of 10-bit HDR video support. Now we have learned that both Snapchat and TikTok will be supporting 10-bit JDR on the Pixel 7 series, making them the first apps on Android to support these.

Pixel 7 Supporting 10-Bit HDR Video for Snapchat and TikTok is the Step in Right Direction

Sure, it is not to be considered a huge deal but it will normalize 10-bit HDR video throughout the entire ecosystem and actually enhances the support for more apps to deliver a higher quality video on more devices in the future. As mentioned by Mishaal Rahman of Esper, this is perhaps the reason why SDR dimming was introduced in Android 13 and also why the Camera2 API brings support for HDR capture.

Both TikTok and Snapchat use the Camera2 API and the primary method of taking videos in those apps revolves around the video being shot through the camera viewfinder from within the apps rather than normal recording and importing.

Snapchat and TikTok will support showing 10-bit HDR videos recorded on the Pixel 7 series. "We've even partnered with Snap, TikTok, and YouTube so your HDR videos look vibrant when shared on your favorite apps." https://t.co/ZBpYaIslwS pic.twitter.com/9m8IFC2pK3 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 6, 2022

With the new change, it makes it highly possible that apps aside from TikTok and Snapchat are also integrating HDR video as well in the future. Of course, the big deal here is that not only can you record videos in HDR, but the videos will actually show in HDR when you are watching on the Pixel 7. The SDR dimming is important as it means that other UI elements are not going to look out of proportion in terms of color or contrast.

For now, we have to understand that this offering is more of an exclusive improvement that is only open to companies that have partnered with Google. We will have to wait and see what other apps get the same feature in the future, but considering how TikTok and Snapchat are not just some average apps, this is certainly a step in the right direction.