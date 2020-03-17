  ⋮  

Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Reveal Delayed by COVID-19, Development May be Affected

2 mins ago
Smash Bros. Ultimate

Coronavirus is going to have a huge effect on game development, with many studios such as CD Projekt Red already switching entirely to working from home, and per the latest column from Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai, the pandemic may be having an effect on Nintendo and its developers as well.

While we don’t have an exact translation of Sakurai’s column yet, it seems he was about to reveal a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, but those plans are on hold for now. Nintendo may continue to make Smash Bros. announcements, but Sakurai seems to indicate development of DLC has slowed, or may have already been put on hold. You can check out the original quotes from Sakurai’s column (in Japanese), and a rough English transcription via Twitter user and professional translator PushDustin, below.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recently wrapped up its first Fighters Pass, which included five DLC characters (Dragon Quest’s Hero, Persona 5’s Joker, Banjo & Kazooie, Terry Bogard, and Byleth). A second Fighters Pass consisting of six additional characters has been announced, but it sounds like we might have to wait a while for them to arrive.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now on Nintendo Switch.

