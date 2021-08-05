Skyrim Looks Like a Current Generation Game Complete With Ray Tracing in New 4K Resolution Showcase Video

Having been released almost 10 years ago, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim isn't exactly a looker for today's standards, but with the right mods and high resolution, the popular role-playing game developed by Bethesda can be made to look like a current-generation game with the right mods.

A new video shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams showcases the game running with ray tracing and over 500 mods at 4K resolution. While performance is far from being optimal, as the game runs below 60 FPS on an RTX 3090 GPU, the video gives us a good idea of what to expect out of a proper next-gen The Elder Scrolls game.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was originally released back in 2011 on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, before getting remastered on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch with the Special Edition. Over the years, the game has managed to become one of the most popular RPGs of all time, also thanks to the amazing modding community that added all sorts of new content to the game.

EPIC FANTASY REBORN

The next chapter in the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls saga arrives from the makers of the 2006 and 2008 Games of the Year, Bethesda Game Studios. Skyrim reimagines and revolutionizes the open-world fantasy epic, bringing to life a complete virtual world open for you to explore any way you choose. LIVE ANOTHER LIFE, IN ANOTHER WORLD

Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls is realized like never before. ALL NEW GRAPHICS AND GAMEPLAY ENGINE

Skyrim’s new game engine brings to life a complete virtual world with rolling clouds, rugged mountains, bustling cities, lush fields, and ancient dungeons. YOU ARE WHAT YOU PLAY

Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The new character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions. DRAGON RETURN

Battle ancient dragons like you’ve never seen. As Dragonborn, learn their secrets and harness their power for yourself.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.