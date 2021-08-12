Skyblivion New Development Diary Video Focuses on Remastering Assets and More

A new Skyblivion development diary video has been shared online, showing more of the impressive Oblivion recreation in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The new video, which can be watched below, focuses on the remastering of assets, environments, and interiors. The team's main goal is to elevate the good level and environment design of the original to new heights.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim showed us the definition of good level design and environments and Skyblivion aims to perfect this formula. Today we are showcasing the work that goes into remastering the assets, environments and interiors of Oblivion for the Skyblivion project.

Skyblivion aims to remaster Oblivion in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim as accurately as possible. The mod will also include all of the original game's content.

Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition. Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more. SKYBLIVION will be 100% FREE, but in order to play, we require our users to own both Skyrim and Oblivion including the DLCs. Without these requirements our installer will not install the mod.

The Skyblivion mod will launch on a yet to be confirmed release date. More information on the project can be found on its Official Website.