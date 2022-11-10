Menu
SK hynix’s LPDDR5X RAM Uses a High-K Metal Gate Process That Reduces Power Draw by 25% While Increasing Speed to 8.5Gbps

Omar Sohail
Nov 10, 2022, 04:58 AM EST
A more power-efficient version of LPDDR5X RAM for various applications and products was recently announced by SK hynix, and this feat was achieved using a process called HKMG (High-K Metal Gate). With increased bandwidth and lowered power consumption, the new memory chips will be ideal when running in portable computers and smartphones.

SK hynix’s LPDDR5X RAM Boasts Better Power Efficiency Than Samsung’s Own Thanks to Employing the New HKMG Process

Expanding more on HKMG, SK hynix says that it uses a material with a high dielectric constant in the insulating film inside DRAM transistors. This method reduces current leakage and improves capacitance, which ultimately increases speed while lowering power draw. This is why the manufacturer states that it has achieved the industry’s highest efficiency rating by reducing power consumption by 25 percent. In comparison, Samsung’s LPDDR5X RAM reduced power consumption by 20 percent while delivering the same 8.5Gbps speed.

“Planning for a new product usually begins several years in advance. When planning LPDDR5X, it was not easy to meet the 8.5Gbps specification. Various internal departments had differing opinions on how to meet this specification, but we had confidence in our capabilities and successfully completed the development of the industry’s fastest LPDDR5X on time.”

The new LPDDR5X RAM also operates at an ultra-low voltage range of 1.01 to 1.12V set by JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council), which explains the decreased power draw of the new memory chips. As for the aforementioned speeds, SK hynix claims that it is 33 percent faster than the previous generation LPDDR5 standard, matching Samsung’s own version of LPDDR5X.

SK hynix has made no mention of which clients it has contracted with to supply its next-generation memory chips, but we might have a hunch. For instance, one advantage of partnering with the South Korean memory manufacturer is access to low-power chips, and seeing as how companies like Apple prioritize features like increased battery life, it is possible that its updated MacBook Pro models get treated to the same hardware.

Other than that, we have little information on which companies will use SK hynix’s cutting-edge LPDDR5X chips, but as the months go by, we will have a better idea.

News Source: SK hynix

Order