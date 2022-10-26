SK hynix Intros World’s First 32 GB DDR5-6400 SODIMM & UDIMM Memory Module

SK hynix has announced the industry's first 32 GB UDIMM/SODIMM memory modules rated at DDR5-6400 that are sampling to customers now.

Press Release: SK hynix is ​​moving towards becoming a global first-class technology company and taking the lead in the upcoming DDR5 era. SK hynix recently announced that it has developed the industry's first 32GB (gigabyte) UDIMM, SODIMM * with DDR5 6,400 Mbps (Megabit per sec.) speed, and was the first in the industry to provide samples to customers.

In addition, he explained that in August and September, customer company certification was completed for DDR5 module products to which 10-nano class 4th generation (1a) microprocessing was applied. Through this, it is evaluated that it has secured technological competitiveness to preemptively respond to the upcoming DDR5 era.

* UDIMM, SODIMM: UDIMM (Unbuffered DIMM) is a generic term for memory modules used in PCs such as desktops and laptops. SODIMM (Small Outline DIMM) is a miniature module used in PCs and has a short overall length.

The DDR5 6,400 Mbps module product developed by SK hynix is ​​the current fastest DDR5 product for PC/Client. A new device called CKD (Clock Driver) * is applied for more stable operation when processing high-speed data over 6,400 Mbps . SK hynix is ​​the first in the industry to be equipped with CKD and is the first to provide the sample to a customer, a PC SoC (System on Chip) company, to conduct system evaluation. This means that it has been recognized for its ability to respond to market demand in a timely manner by securing technology the earliest before the advent of the DDR5 era.

* CKD (Clock Driver): A new device that improves the clock signal quality problems that occur from the high-speed operation of DDR5 6,400Mbps when driving UDIMM and SODIMM for PC. JEDEC (International Organization for Standardization of Semiconductors) has established standards to use CKD for UDIMM/SODIMM operating at DDR5 6,400Mbps or higher.

In addition, in August, SK hynix completed customer certification for DDR5 16/32/64GB (gigabyte) module products for servers to which 10-nano class 4th generation (1a) microprocessing was applied. In September, customer certification for all DDR5 8/16/32GB UDIMM products for PC/Client was completed. Despite industry concerns such as delays in the release of new chipsets supporting DDR5 and shrinking market demand, SK hynix plans to quickly complete large-scale customer certification and begin mass production to preempt the DDR5 market to be deployed in the future. to be.

In addition, SK hynix is ​​planning to introduce various DDR5 products based on 10-nano-class 5th generation (1b) microprocessing in the first half of next year. In order to overcome the performance and mass productivity due to the limitations of process miniaturization, DRAM to which 1b technology is applied will actively utilize the EUV * process. SK hynix expects that the EUV process will reduce power consumption and, conversely, increase product performance and productivity.

* EUV (Extreme Ultra-Violet): An exposure light source that uses extreme ultraviolet light in the lithography process to form a circuit pattern on a semiconductor wafer. It is considered as an alternative to overcome the limitations of the existing ArF immersion equipment because it can form a finer circuit pattern than before.

Through this, in addition to DDR5 with higher performance and capacity specifications, LPDDR5X, HBM3A, and LPDDR6 product portfolios will be established to respond to various demands of customers in a timely manner and support the next-generation ICT technology environment as a global first-class technology company.