SK Hynix Adds A 2TB Offering To Its Best-Selling Line Of Gold P31 SSDs

If you were looking for a 2TB capacity version of SK Hynix's best-selling “Gold P31” line of Solid State Drives, SK Hynix is now offering the Gold P31 SSD with a 2TB capacity.

The SK Hynix Gold P31 Now Offers A High Capacity With Great Read/Write Speeds

The SK Hynix Gold P31 is intended for all PC users with a particular focus on gamers, designers, and content creators. The drive supports the PCIe NVMe interface based on 4D NAND Flash technology and is now available for purchase in 2TB, 1TB, and 500GB capacities with the 1TB and 500GB capacities made available last year. The SK Hynix Gold P31 offers best-in-class read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s.

SK Hynix Unveils The Gold P31 NAND Flash SSD – The World’s First 128-Layer NAND Flash Consumer SSD

The SK Hynix Gold P31 drive is a reliable choice for gamers whose PCs must support long hours of play, as well as professional creators and designers for whom performance and stability are essential. The Gold P31’s reliability has been tested and validated through 1,000 hours of high-temperature operating life tests (HTOL) with the mean time between failures (MTBF) reaching 1.5 million hours. The SK Hynix Gold P31 also comes with a five-year (limited) warranty.

Gold P31 Gold S31 2TB, 1TB, 500GB Capacity 1TB, 500GB, 250GB M.2 2280 Form Factor 2.5” PCIe NVMe Gen 3

(up to 4 Lanes) Interface SATA 6.0Gb/s TLC

NAND Storage Memory TLC

NAND LPDDR4 Cache Memory LPDDR3 Cepheus Controller Quartz Seq. Read 3,500MB/s

Seq. Write 3,200MB/s Speeds (Up to) Seq. Read 560MB/s

Seq. Write 525MB/s Up to 1,200 TBW (for 2TB version) TBW Up to 600 TBW (for 1TB version) Heavy tasks including 3D design, content creation, and hardcore gaming Applications Daily use in learning, working, gaming, etc.

The SSD market’s rapid transition to the PCIe NVMe interface, and the creation of the Gold P31, highlights SK Hynix's position as an established leader in supplying reliable PCIe NVMe products to global PC OEMs. The newest SSD is one of the fastest and most innovative consumer SSDs on the market, sporting the latest technology from SK Hynix.