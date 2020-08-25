Silverstone Intros The Sugo 14 PC Case With A Configurable Front Panel

The Silverstone Sugo 14 is a Mini-ITX cube PC case that offers a wide range of compatibility. The Sugo 14 PC case features a total of six different configurations, which range from providing a 5.25" slot to being able to offer support up to a 240 mm radiator.

Silverstone introduces the Sugo 14 which is a Mini-ITX PC case that features a configurable front panel

The Sugo 14 is different from standard Mini-ITX PC cases in the fact that it offers not only a broad range of compatibility but also an incredibly modular design. The modular design of the Sugo 14 is made possible with the four panels of the case that can easily be removed, allowing for easier PC building.

The Sugo 14 PC case offers a total of six different configurations that can either prioritize storage or cooling capacity.













The design of the Sugo 14 is incredibly simple when compared to other cases on the market. The simple grey is accented by the yellow line that runs across the front panel of the case. The main feature of this case isn't the overall design but is instead the ability to fit a three-slot & full-length graphics card on the left side.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model No. SST-SG14B Material Plastic front panel, steel body Motherboard Mini-DTX, Mini-ITX Drive bay External 5.25" x 1 (without radiator and 3.5" x 1 installed) Internal 3.5" x 2 (without radiator and 5.25" installed)

2.5" x 3 Cooling system Front -- Rear 120mm / 140mm x 1 (120mm black fan x 1 included) Side 120mm / 140mm x 2 Top -- Bottom -- Internal -- Expansion slot 3 Front I/O port USB 3.0 x 2

USB 2.0 x 1

Combo audio x 1 Power supply Standard PS2(ATX) Limitation of VGA card Length: 330mm

Width: 148mm Limitation of CPU cooler Air cooler: 182mm (without top fan)

240mm AIO water block: 55mm Limitation of PSU 150mm Net weight 8.48 kg Dimension 247mm (W) x 215mm (H) x 368.1mm (D), 19.55 liters

9.72" (W) x 8.46" (H) x 14.49" (D), 19.55 liters

Some features of this case include a GPU holder that removes any GPU sag, which can occur with a hefty graphics card. Another excellent feature of this smaller case is the ATX power supply support, which means that PC builders aren't forced to install an SFX power supply.

For air cooling, this case offers support for up to three fans that are either 140 mm in size or 120 mm in size. Two Fans would be placed on the right side of the case while the single fan in the back would act as an exhaust drawing the hot air away from the CPU. This case features support for up to a 240 mm radiator on the right side while a 120 mm radiator can be mounted to the rear of the case.

Silverstone has yet to reveal any pricing or when this case will be available for purchase. This PC case's Front IO includes two USB 3.0 ports, a single USB 2.0 and a single combo audio port.