The Mini Kubb Might Be The Most Adorable SFF PC You Never Knew You Needed

IAMNUC is a seller of small form factor computers, also known as mini PCs, that utilize the Intel NUC architecture. One such small factor PC appeared today, called the Mini Kubb. The Mini Kubb has a tiny form factor, measuring 7 x 7 x 7cm and only weighing 450g.

The Mini Kubb is the world's smallest fanless mini PC, measuring slightly larger than two golf balls

The Mini Kubb line is quite a sight, as the first one this writer came across was adorned in bright yellow and offered two connected antennas for wireless connectivity in the back. Immediately, the infamous Pikachu from Pokemon popped into our minds and garnered further investigation of this adorable mini PC from IT designer and manufacturer Bleujour.

Ten colors can be chosen for the Mini Kubb of your choice:

Aluminum

Egg Shell

Blue

Bronze

Fuschia

Graphite

Yellow

Orange

Red

Green

Image source: IAMNUC.

Each PC offers the Intel Celeron J4125 processor, four cores with a base clock of 2.0GHz and a boost clock of 2.70 GHz. The Mini Kubb uses the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU. The RAM onboard is 8 GB of SODIMM LPDDR4 memory, includes a miniSD card slot, and offers an internal M.2 2242 128GB solid-state drive. The system is also fanless and is advertised as "the world's smallest fanless mini PC."

The Mini Kubb utilizes the Intel Wireless-AC 9462 and Bluetooth 4.2 technology for wireless connectivity. The system is powered by an AC-DC 100-240 165W USB-C port with cable. IAMNUC lists that the warranty is for three years, but it does not specify if it is a limited or full warranty.

However, the system has limitations, such as no dual LAN capability, additional storage options, and no support for the Intel Processor vPro platform. Bleu Jour markets the Mini Kubb as a mini PC for "business use," From what we have seen of older-generation technology, this system would be incapable of hardcore gaming experiences.

Companies, such as small business owners looking for a discrete PC that can be hidden and used for displays and daily tasks, and users looking for a small footprint system that could be used for minimal tasks at home (streaming movies, browsing the internet, and word processing) can purchase the Mini Kubb from IAMNUC's website.

The cost of each Mini Kubb system starts at €299 ($352.89), which includes VAT costs, and can consist of Windows 10 Home 64-bit for €125 ($147.53) or Windows 11 Pro 64-bit for €165 ($194.74).

News Source: IAMNUC