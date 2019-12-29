SilverStone ET700-MG PSU is an addition to SilverStone Essentail Series
SilverStone shows off the Essential PSU series which includes the ET700-MG PSU. The ET700-MG PSU is a 700-watt that offers a high cost/performance ratio that is looking to compete with Antec HCG Gold PSU. This 700-watt PSU has multiple features while keeping the overall cost low when compared to Antec HCG Gold 750-watt PSU.
The ET700-MG PSU is a 700-watt power supply that offers multiple features for just $130.
This PSU has some fantastic offers like:
- 80 Plus Gold efficiency
- Since the ET700-MG PSU is rated for 80 Plus, Gold efficiency means that at 20% load, this PSU has an efficiency of 87%, and at 100% load, this PSU would keep the efficiently at 87%.
- This means at 100% PSU load, and this PSU will output 609 watts with the little-to-no issue.
- Fully Modular Cabling
- Removable cables
- This PSU offers support to remove all of the cables, and this allows the PSU to take up as little space as possible by having unneeded cords be removed.
- Flat ribbon cables
- The flat ribbon cables allow this PSU to keep the inside of your PC looking amazing while also allowing more cables through a single cable routing hole in a PC case.
- Connectors
- This PSU offers some amazing HEDT-friendly features, such as providing two 8-pin EPS connects (while one does split to 4+4pin).
- Other connectors are four 6+2 pin PCIe power connectors, eight SATA power, three Molex connectors, and a single 24-pin ATX connector.
- PSU specifications
- This PSU offers a single +12V rail design, and the PSU offers over/under-voltage protection, overload protection, overheat protection, and short-circuit protection.
- The ET700-MG PSU utilizes a 135 mm fan to cool the PSU unit, the 135 mm fan only makes a measly 18 dBA (minimum) up to 60% load and only gets louder as the load on the power supply increases.
SilverStone offers complete control over components selection, and CTW creates the ET700-MG. The ET700-MG PSU is planned to have availability in the US in roughly late-January or early-February in 2020. The ET700-MG PSU is expected to cost $130, which does make it cost more than the Antec HCG Gold 750w PSU, but with the additional features that this power supply offers might make the extra cost significantly.