SilverStone ET700-MG PSU is an addition to SilverStone Essentail Series

SilverStone shows off the Essential PSU series which includes the ET700-MG PSU. The ET700-MG PSU is a 700-watt that offers a high cost/performance ratio that is looking to compete with Antec HCG Gold PSU. This 700-watt PSU has multiple features while keeping the overall cost low when compared to Antec HCG Gold 750-watt PSU.

The ET700-MG PSU is a 700-watt power supply that offers multiple features for just $130.

This PSU has some fantastic offers like:

80 Plus Gold efficiency Since the ET700-MG PSU is rated for 80 Plus, Gold efficiency means that at 20% load, this PSU has an efficiency of 87%, and at 100% load, this PSU would keep the efficiently at 87%. This means at 100% PSU load, and this PSU will output 609 watts with the little-to-no issue.

Fully Modular Cabling Removable cables This PSU offers support to remove all of the cables, and this allows the PSU to take up as little space as possible by having unneeded cords be removed. Flat ribbon cables The flat ribbon cables allow this PSU to keep the inside of your PC looking amazing while also allowing more cables through a single cable routing hole in a PC case. Connectors This PSU offers some amazing HEDT-friendly features, such as providing two 8-pin EPS connects (while one does split to 4+4pin). Other connectors are four 6+2 pin PCIe power connectors, eight SATA power, three Molex connectors, and a single 24-pin ATX connector.

PSU specifications This PSU offers a single +12V rail design, and the PSU offers over/under-voltage protection, overload protection, overheat protection, and short-circuit protection. The ET700-MG PSU utilizes a 135 mm fan to cool the PSU unit, the 135 mm fan only makes a measly 18 dBA (minimum) up to 60% load and only gets louder as the load on the power supply increases.



















SilverStone offers complete control over components selection, and CTW creates the ET700-MG. The ET700-MG PSU is planned to have availability in the US in roughly late-January or early-February in 2020. The ET700-MG PSU is expected to cost $130, which does make it cost more than the Antec HCG Gold 750w PSU, but with the additional features that this power supply offers might make the extra cost significantly.