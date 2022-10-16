Menu
Silent Hill Transmission Includes Updates to the Series; Set to go Live on October 19

Ule Lopez
Oct 16, 2022, 06:04 PM EDT
Silent Hill Konami

Konami has recently made a move in social media that will surely shake up the gaming industry and community as we know it. The Silent Hill series is going to come back to the spotlight. Not only that, but the future of the series will be revealed during a special transmission that is set to occur on October 19.

This was announced on Twitter on both the official Konami and Silent Hill accounts. You can see both tweets below:

The reference that's being made in both of the tweets is the first line of the letter that James Sunderland receives in Silent Hill 2, which kicks off the game's events. This line could reference the long-rumored appearance of the Bloober Team-developed remake that recently saw a few leaks showing off gameplay elements and screenshots.

Of course, we could also see some other developments for the Silent Hill series in the form of announcements of new merchandise and other new developments for other projects such as the previously talked about Silent Hill "Sakura" which takes a more enigmatic approach and has been stated to be more than just a P.T.-like demo.

The wording of the tweet signaling "updates" seemingly confirms the rumor that was started by the Silent Hill movie director. In case you've forgotten, Christophe Gans confirmed that Konami is readying multiple games with various development teams. According to the film's creator, he and Team Silent are currently working alongside Konami to create the new projects.

The Silent Hill transmission is set to go live come October 19 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. You'll be able to see the stream through Konami's website, so make sure to mark the moment in your calendar, as this could be the return that the series has long anticipated.  Once again, the stream will happen on October 19.

