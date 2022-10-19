Menu
Company

Silent Hill Transmission Announcements Include Silent Hill: Ascension, Silent Hill 2 Remake and More

Francesco De Meo
Oct 19, 2022, 06:37 AM EDT
Silent Hill

Today's Silent Hill Transmission presentation will not only announce the rumored remake of the second entry in the series but also brand new entries in the franchise, the first in a very long time.

As spotted by ResetERA forums member modiz, the presentation tags on YouTube have revealed which announcements will be made during it. Alongside Silent Hill 2, there's mention of Silent Hill: Ascension and Return to Silent Hill, which could be the names of new entries in the series. We do know that a new movie based on the series is in the works, so either could also be the name of such a movie. PlayStation and Steam are also among the tags, so we do know that these projects will not be full PlayStation exclusives.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Silent Hill: Ascension Interactive Series from Bad Robot and Dead by Daylight Devs Revealed

The Silent Hill Transmission presentation will air later today at 2:00 PM PDT, providing all the latest updates on the series. According to a reliable insider who first shared screenshots of one of the upcoming projects based on the series, the Short Message playable teaser will also be revealed during the event. Mystery will play a big role in the teaser, according to the insider.

The other thing I'll say is the story spoilers for Silent Hill Sakura aren't out there yet, which thank God. I hope it stays this way & my earlier warning remains null. But as long as its out there, the risk remains. I'm genuinely fond of Sakura's story, I suggest avoiding them. Mystery plays a big part in it, piecing together its story, spoiling that I do think takes away from the experience. I think it'll just be robbing people of something cool. I'll mention if it gets out, & ask those in possession please hold off the major spoilers.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order