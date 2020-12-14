Shuttle Announces the XPC Barebone DH470 Mini-PC

Shuttle has announced the XPC Barebone DH470 Mini-PC, which has a 13-liter chassis and utilizes the latest Intel "Comet Lake-S" processors with up to ten cores and twenty threads, with the Intel Core i9 processor. This Barebone DH470 Mini-PC has two SO-DIMM slots allowing up to two 32 GB DDR4 memory modules. This Mini-PC is currently configurable through Shuttle's configuration tool.

The XPC Barebone DH470 Mini-PC is completely configurable, allowing users to buy the system, which is best for their needs

The XPC Barebone DH470 Mini-PC can support up to Intel Core i9-10900 processor featuring ten cores and a CPU clock speed of 2.8 GHz or the lowest end CPU, the Intel Core G5900 processor with two cores and a CPU clock speed of 3.4 GHz.

Stealth Announces the LPC-960 featuring Intel Core Processors

This machine can feature either 4 GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM or up to 64 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, enabling users to buy the needed amount of RAM or upgrade the RAM as needed.

Tom Seiffert, Head of Marketing & PR at Shuttle Computer Handels GmbH, stated, "The DH470 offers high performance in a compact format and, with its wide range of connection and installation options, it provides particular flexibility. The DH470 offers high performance in a compact format and, with its wide range of connection and installation options, it provides particular flexibility."

For connectivity, the front panel of the XPC Barebone DH470 Mini-PC features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, including a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. These USB ports can connect a variety of devices. The back panel features two RJ45 Gigabit LAN ports, a single HDMI port, two DisplayPorts, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

This Mini-PC offers support for a single 2.5" SSD or HDD, which is considerably less when compared to many other PCs on the market, but the configuration tool does have an option to install an M.2 NVMe SSD.

The XPC Barebone DH470 Mini-PC can be configured using an Intel Celeron G5900, 4 GB RAM, and No HDD or SSD to have a price tag of €443 or roughly $538. This Mini PC can be configured to use up to an Intel Core i9-10900 processor, 64 GB of RAM, a 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD, and a 2 TB SATA III SSD for a price of €1,656 or roughly $2,010.