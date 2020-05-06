Intel's 10th Generation Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-10900K 10 core processor go on pre-orders today but overclockers have showcased just what the chip is capable of. The latest leak points out to an overclocked submission of the Core i9-10900K which was spotted by Twitter user OldSKol (via Videocardz).

Intel's Flagship Core i9-10900K 10 Core CPU Overclocked To 5.4 GHz & Benchmarked in Cinebench

The benchmarks show that the Intel Core i9-10900K was overclocked to an impressive 5.40 GHz across all 10 cores. The overclock was also done on standard cooling (air/liquid) and not LN2 which makes it all the more impressive. The voltage supplied to the chip was set at 1.350V and the chip managed to score an impressive 3002 points in Cinebench R15 which is a 27% increase in multi-threaded performance compared to a stock score of 2347 which was also obtained by the same overclocker.

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Receive a Share Price Boost on the Back of New Acquisitions

Compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, the Core i9-10900K lacks behind by about 200-300 points since a stock Ryzen 9 3900X scores around 3200-3300 points. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X has the advantage of more cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K but here, the clock speeds were a huge advantage for the Intel Core processor. Again, this goes off to show that Intel's high-end Core i9 CPUs still have some overclocking headroom despite the huge 4.9 GHz all-core CPU clock speeds at stock which only comes in to play with Thermal Velocity Boost.

As far as thermals and power consumption is concerned, there's no telling how high they might've gone but the Core i9-10900K has a PL2 limit of around 250W at stock so this overclock might have easily broken the limit. Also, since there was no LN2 cooling involved, a very high-end cooling setup should result in around high 80's to mid 90's (Degrees Celcius) temps.

Intel Core i9-10900K - 10 Cores, Up To 5.3 GHz Single-Core, 4.9 GHz All-Core at $488 US

The Intel Core i9-10900K will be the flagship part of the 10th Generation Desktop CPU family. Intel has a few tricks up their sleeves to offer even better performance than the Core i9-9900KS. The i9-10900K features 10 cores, 20 threads a total cache of 20 MB, and a 125W TDP. The chip has a base frequency of 3.7 GHz and a boost frequency of 5.1 GHz. However, using Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology, the chip can boost up to 5.2 GHz on a single-core and what's even better is the 4.9 GHz all-core boost. Some of the features of this particular chip include:

MSI Unveils MEG Trident X 10th & Codex R Gaming PCs – Powered By Intel’s 10th Gen CPUs, Designed For Those Who Want Power In A Small Package

Up to 4.8 GHz All-Core Turbo

Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz Thermal Velocity Boost Singe / All-core Turbo

Up to 5.2 GHz Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0

Up to 10C and 20T

Up to DDR4-2933 MHz dual-channel

Enhanced Core & Memory Overclocking

Active Core Group Tuning

Here's the interesting part, the chip would also get Thermal Velocity Boost, similar to the current flagship parts. CPUs that support this algorithm, like the Core i9-10900K, would feature even faster boost frequencies of 5.3 GHz (single-core) and 4.9 GHz (all-core). However, as the name suggests, only top-tier cooling solutions would be able to allow full utilization of the Thermal Velocity Boost feature. So unless you rock a high-end AIO liquid cooler or a closed-loop setup, don't expect a sustained velocity boost but rather short bursts until the threshold is hit. It will be interesting to know the full extent of the features that this function has to offer and what kind of cooling would the Core i9-10900K requires in general. A few benchmarks of the Core i9-10900K versus the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU can be found here.

For users running custom-loop cooling solutions, this overclock result goes off to show just what will be possible if they are going with a 10th Gen Unlocked Intel desktop CPU. The full performance reviews for the Core i9-10900K are planned for a later date and we will be keeping you up to date as soon as they arrive.