A bit of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One gameplay made its debut during the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase.

The brief bit of footage teased showed off an intriguing look at how players will interact with the world around them as Sherlock, as well as how he can investigate crime scenes.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Details Revealed in New Video Q&A

There are some especially grisly moments in the trailer that point to this release being a more adult entry than some Sherlock-centric media we've seen in the past.

Here's a quick rundown of what to expect from this tale about Sherlock, from developer and publisher Frogwares.

"The Man Before: As a cavalier young Sherlock on the precipice of adulthood, you’ll earn your reputation in a way no game or story has explored before. We’ve never seen the youthful arrogance and naiveté of the man before the legend—now you’re living it. Global Investigation: You never know where your next clue will come from. Explore and exploit the entire city in your pursuit of truth, using clues, rumors, disguises, tags, and pinned evidence to build a solid case within your mind palace. And Stay Down: Weapons might help you in a pinch, but there’s something to be said for style—and you have it in spades. Spot enemy vulnerabilities with your brilliant observation skills, or exploit the environment to take someone down while keeping your own hands clean. A Different Jon: Before John Watson, there was a different Jon - your best and only friend. But who is he, really? A Darkening Tide: Set in the 19th century, the vibrant island in the Mediterranean promises anything but paradise. Political corruption and crime run rampant while the islanders cling to tradition and eschew outsiders, making your job even more difficult. Truth and Lies: There are two sides to every story, and the proud islanders have their own ideas about truth and justice. It’s up to you to decide whether uncovering the truth will do more harm than good—and how that will shape the man you’ll become."

You can pick up Sherlock Holmes Chapter One on May 25, 2020 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.