Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Beyond a Joke First Story DLC Launches Today on PC and Consoles

The first Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One story DLC, Beyond a Joke, launches today on PC and consoles.

The 1-hour long story mission, which sees Sherlock go after a master thief who is targeting Cordona's richest inhabitants, will be available from today at 6:00 PM local time for all owners of the Season Pass and Deluxe Edition. The DLC will also be available for purchase separately for 4.99 USD / EUR. To start the new story, players will have to complete the A Gilded Cage main quest and eavesdrop in Grand Saray

Beyond a Joke is only one of the three planned story DLC coming to Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. They will focus on Sherlock's brother Mycroft and on a mysterious figure known as M. A release window for the two story expansions has yet to be confirmed.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game will hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next year. You can learn more about one of the best entries in the series by reading my review.