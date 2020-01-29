Sharkoon Presents the Light² 200 Customizable Gaming Mouse

Sharkoon Technologies is an international supplier of both PC peripherals and PC components, offering a mix of both a reasonable price and high performance. Sharkoon shows off the Light² 200 gaming mouse, this new mouse weighs just 62 grams, while still featuring a fantastically precise 16,000 DPI sensor, and mouse feet that are made out of pure PTFE. This mouse features an interchangeable housing, flexible cable, and customizable LEDs using Sharkoon's software.

The Light² 200 gaming mouse is an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse that features a 16,000 DPI sensor along with a honeycomb design.

The Light² 200 honeycomb design extends from the over the sides, the bottom, and top cover of the mouse, this design helps this mouse get to the incredibly low weight of just 62 grams. This incredibly low weight makes the Light² 200 one of the lightest gaming mouse available, in addition to this weight, this mouse features five mouse feet made of pure PTFE as well as a flexible, textile braided cable.

Modular Design

The housing of the Light² 200 has a modular design. The housing is magnetically attached honeycomb top cover can be replaced with the alternative cover the has a closed structure. This non-honeycomb top cover only adds 3 grams to the overall weight of this mouse. This mouse also comes with three additional interchangeable DPI buttons, which posses different sizes and colors. Both the rear of the mouse and the scroll wheel are equipped with RGB lighting, which can be controlled through Sharkoon's software.





Sensor and the Switches

Light² 200 uses an optical PixArt 3389 sensor, which has a resolution of up to 16,000 DPI, This sensor can be adapted in seven steps to offer a wide range of flexibility. This mouse has a total of six programmable buttons, the left and right buttons are being equipped with Omron switches, which have a lifespan of up to 20 million clicks.

Sharkoon's Software

This mouse has a variety of further settings for Light² 200, which is available from the downloadable software found on the Sharkoon website. The button assignments of the mouse can be modified, including macros, which can also be recorded through the software. The lighting, DPI levels, and other options are also configurable with the software.

Pricing and Availability

The Light² 200 is currently available at the suggested retail price of 49.99 euros.