NachoCustomz x Cooler Master MM720 Gaming Mouse Giveaway

We're partnering with Cooler Master to give away eight units of the limited edition NachoCustomz x Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse.

You'll have the chance to sign up for the raffle starting today through next Sunday. On Monday, April 11th, we'll randomly select the lucky winners. Do note that you need to be located in North America due to shipping limitations. Good luck!

By the way, we previously reviewed the regular version of the MM720, rating it 9.3 out of 10.

CLASSIC, FAMILIAR DESIGN

The MM720 is a fresh-faced take on the legendary Spawn and Xornet shape, both fan-favorites, with performance and durability in mind. It sports a shape optimized claw grip gamers along with two side-buttons for easy access to your custom keybinds - and a convenient finger rest for added comfort.

LOSE WEIGHT WITHOUT THE GIMMICKS

The MM720’s innovative new appearance is more than just a meme. By implementing a novel new honeycomb shell design that is equal parts lightweight and durable, we’ve reduced the weight of your favorite old-school mouse by almost half, all the way to 49g. No more fighting against the mouse, and no more missed snipes due to a weight-limited range of motion. Wrist pain after marathon battles and fatigue after all-nighters is a thing of the past. Aim better, perform better — for longer.

SPEED OF LIGHT AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

Designed from the ground up with competitive gaming and claw comfort in mind, we know that split seconds can mean life or death. That’s why MM720 comes equipped with optical switches in the left and right click, reducing debounce time to practically zero. Get that competitive edge over others with nearly instant actuation nearly 3x faster than traditional mechanical switches.

DURABILITY OF LIGHT AT YOUR FINGERTIPS… WAIT, WHAT?

Traditional switches eventually suffer from wear and tear with repeated clicking. Optical switches, however, use a laser to register your clicks. Fewer moving parts means less mechanical wear and tear and increased lifespan, which avoids the dreaded `double click` issue that traditional switches suffer from. Rest easy knowing the MM720 will faithfully register your killshots for years and years to come.

UNCHAIN YOUR MOUSE

When you’re mowing down infantry, you should never feel like you’re a cute widdle baby on a leash. That’s why we’ve outfitted the MM720 with a new ultralight cable. Engineered in-house and composed of durable yet lightweight fiber, the cable doesn’t pull your way through the map, and doesn’t make precision aiming a pain. You might as well dump your mouse bungies now.

GAMING-GRADE OPTICAL SENSOR FOR PRO-GRADE GAMING

Outfitted with a 16000 DPI Pixart optical sensor for minimal lag, little-to-no stuttering, and accuracy you won’t find in your clunky pack-in mouse - now improved tenfold thanks to massively reduced weight. And in case you need to favor pinpoint precision over speed, the DPI is instantly adjustable, giving you the ability to make real-time adjustments depending on game, class, and/or playstyle.

GLIDE LIKE A PRO SKATER WITH PTFE FEET

There’s no need to hit the black market for shady, performance enhancing gear. We’ve already outfitted your mouse right out of the box with PTFE feet, a common mod in enthusiast mice circles. We’d like to think of them more as mouse skates, providing the kind of effortless glide and premium responsiveness that you can’t find in other stock mice. And in case you’re wondering, these babies are pure, graded at more than 95% PTFE for an uncut boost to your movements.

STYLISH RGB ACCENTS FOR FORM AND FUNCTION

The MM720 comes with understated LEDs in the scroll wheel and our logo for a splash of personality to your game. And it’s not just for flashy good looks either - the LEDs can also serve as a handy indicator for your currently assigned DPI.

SPECIAL PROTECTION AGAINST THE ELEMENTS

A lightweight mouse requires heavyweight protection - especially with a perforated design that's susceptible to exposure. The MM720's PCBA is sprayed with dust and water-resistant coating, which helps prevent accidental spills, annoying dust bunnies, or overly sweaty palms from bricking your artillery in the heat of the moment. Certified and rated at IP58 dust and water protection, you can dunk this bad boy in water to clean it off. However, it might be better to just take care of your mouse from the very beginning. Remember: happy mice, happy life.