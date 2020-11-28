Sharkoon Introduces The SK3 RGB And TK4 RGB PC Cases

Sharkoon has announced two new PC cases, the SK3 RGB and the TK4 RGB, featuring RGB lighting powered through the rear 120 mm fan or can offer four 120 mm RGB fans. These cases offer the same minimalistic design while featuring up to three SSDs and two drives to be stored in the HDD/SSD drive cage. Both of these cases are currently available, with the SK3 RGB having a price of €39.90 or roughly $47.74, while the TK4 RGB features a price of €49.99 or roughly $59.81.

Sharkoon's two new PC cases, the SK3 RGB and the TK4 RGB PC cases offer similar designs and the same compatibility for PC components

The SK3 RGB and the TK4 RGB feature similar minimalistic designs, these case's design still offers a tempered glass side panel to ensure that PC builders can easily be shown off. This tempered glass side panel also allows the RGB lighting to be shown throughout the rest of your PC components easily. The rest of the case features a simple black design allowing these cases to be hidden away if all the RGB lighting is disabled.

The TK4 RGB PC case features a tempered glass front panel, in addition to the tempered glass side panel, allowing the three 120 mm RGB fans to cool not only the internal components but also offer easy RGB lighting.

The RGB lighting features support for MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion Ready, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and fourteen manually controllable modes.

Both cases utilize the same internal structure and offer the same compatibility for the large computer components. These cases can support motherboards ranging from Mini-ITX up to ATX form factors. These cases can support a maximum CPU cooler height of 157 mm, and a maximum power supply length of 175 mm. For Graphics cards, these cases can support larger graphics cards with a maximum length of 335 mm. This ensures that high-end PC components easily fit inside this PC case while not restricting any installed fans' airflow.

This case features two USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 located on the top of the PC case for connectivity.