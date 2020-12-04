Sharkoon Introduces the Light² S Lightweight Gaming Mouse

Sharkoon Announces the Light² S Lightweight gaming mouse; this gaming mouse is very similar to the Light² 200 UltraWeight gaming mouse. This mouse features RGB lighting both on the inside and around the palm grip, allowing for high customization to the mouse. This gaming mouse is currently available in either a white or black color, with the black color featuring a price of €24.99, while the white color has a price of €49.99.

The Light² S Lightweight gaming mouse offers a symmetrical design with a weight of just 78 grams and thumb buttons on either side

The Light² S Lightweight gaming mouse features a weight of just 78 grams, allowing gamers to easily move the mouse without any wrist strain or pain from overuse. The design of this gaming mouse features a symmetrical design allowing gamers to use either hand with no loss of functionality or ease of use. The Light² S Lightweight gaming mouse features honeycomb cutouts through all of the palm rest to lower the gaming mouse's overall weight.

This design features two thumb buttons on either side of the mouse while having a uniform shape allows the mice to rest comfortably in hand. This design ensures a firm grip for FPS gamers while reducing hand pain or reducing wrist strain from gaming hours.

The Light² S Lightweight gaming mouse uses a PixArt PAW3327 optical sensor with a maximum DPI of 6,200 DPI. This optical sensor's DPI is completely configurable through the Light² S software with up to five adjustable levels. The DPI button in the center of the mouse allows gamers to switch between the five different levels quickly.

This mouse features a variety of RGB lighting in both a light strip that goes around the mouse body and the illuminated Sharkoon logo, which can be seen through the mouse's honeycomb holes. The Light² S software allows gamers to change the lighting color or lighting effect easily.

The Light² S Lightweight gaming mouse comes in two colors: a white color scheme and a black color scheme. The white edition of the Light² S Lightweight gaming mouse will feature a higher price of €49.99, while the black edition will have a price of €24.99.