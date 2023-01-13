Abxylute Handheld Gaming Console Seeks To Compete With Razer & Logitech In Cloud Gaming

We were contacted in December by abxylute, a new handheld gaming company with something to offer gamers that are slowly becoming more prevalent in today's gaming marketplace. The company is looking to provide the same cloud functionality as the Razer Edge and Logitech G Cloud gaming consoles but for a more affordable cost. The company plans to launch a campaign to offer the handheld for close to $200 but will eventually settle at an MSRP of $249.

Startup abxylute reveals new cloud gaming device, selling for $5 to $100 less than the Logitech G Cloud

The Abxylute handheld console is a cloud gaming device similar to the Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge handhelds. The company has provided us with some information, such as an image of the CNC mold of the console.

With Abxylute's new console, you can connect to various cloud services, such as:

Xbox Cloud Gaming

NVIDIA GeForce Now

Amazon Luna

Steam Link (Moonlight)

However, the system does not stop there. The Abxylute can also connect to the Google Play store and Xbox's Game Pass and emulate most game systems. The company wants gamers to have a fantastic gaming experience without the notifications that happen through a device that connects to a cell service, so no LTE connections are provided. The system does connect via Wi-Fi and supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with additional support for 2 x 2 MU-MIMO.

Bluetooth is supported, but it is unknown if it is BT 5.0, 5.1, or 5.2. Abxylute promises "one-tap instant play," limiting the time it will take to load any of the supported clouds or streamed services on the device. The company stresses that you will not need an additional controller, which raises the question of whether it would be supported in the various services on the handheld.

Gaming should be easily accessible. But in the era of cloud gaming, there is none available to the true gamers. With the rapid escalating digitization, one has to invest in the latest hardware to keep up with the best fps or graphics performance for the great titles, and spend almost the same on beefing up their game library. Formerly a popular powerhouse, RTX 3090 Ti already seems obsolete. The newly launched 3A masterpiece, takes quite a bit of cost to own.

The 7-inch LTPS display will provide 1080p resolutions with 60 Hz refresh rates. The size of the abxylute system's display is 1920 x 1080 pixel size with a 16:9 screen ratio. The dimensions of the system are 250mm x 115mm x 30mm (estimated), with an extremely light weight of 410g and a very ergonomic feel. Battery life from the 500mAh battery will last around 8 hours of gaming.

Below is a playlist of some titles to demonstrate the bright screen and easy controls. Abxylute utilizes Hall sensor triggers and joysticks to limit drift and gyroscopic controls for assistance with the aim of first-person shooters.

Designed and developed by a group of gamers, we share the passion to revolutionize the way gamers play. At abxylute, we believe that cloud gaming is the future, and a handheld console is the best carrier to fit for your play-style and maximize your experience. Skip the download or updates, with a few taps you instantly get to the gaming destination you desired. No more need to pursue the best gaming performance through upgrading your hardware from time to time. The optimization is on us.

Abxylute has partnered with significant software company Tencent for application development and provides technical support for the system's launcher and optimization.

More information will come when the product goes into campaign sales, starting at $200 with an estimated retail price of around $249. You can check out their website at abxylute.com.

News Source: Abxylute