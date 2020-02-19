Shadow Arena Beta Giveaway – We’ve Got 11K Codes for You!

We've got a new beta giveaway for our readers today and it's one of the biggest yet hosted on Wccftech. We've partnered with Pearl Abyss to give away eleven thousand beta codes for Shadow Arena, the upcoming BR/MOBA/MMO/arena fighter hybrid game due to release soon on PC via Steam.

The next Closed Beta test is set to begin on February 27th. Servers will be up until the 8th of March. Just complete the two actions in the form below, get your code and redeem it on Steam. Good luck in the arena!

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Beta Giveaway – Try This BR/MOBA/RPG Hybrid

Shadow Arena Beta Giveaway



Shadow Arena pits 40 players against one another in a ruthless competition to be the last person standing on the battlefield. Players can choose from one of nine playable characters in the beta, each with their own unique fighting style. To climb to the top of the pack, players must hunt monsters and collect loot to upgrade their gear and gain buffs. However, impeccable skill execution and well-timed evasive tactics are critical in turning fights in one’s favour to secure victory. Shadow Arena was originally a game within Black Desert, but eventually evolved into its own stand-alone game. While Shadow Arena does draw from Black Desert, it has created its own unique style, drawing from the MOBA, battle royale, and MMO genres to create an arena fighter. Shadow Arena has two gameplay modes: solo and team. While players can boast their skill in the solo match, complex strategic gameplay is required in the team mode. Players can enjoy a new style of PvP action with co-op elements. KEY FEATURES Engage in unrivalled close combat

Survive in solo mode or co-operate in team mode

Choose between 8 characters, each having individual fighting styles and special skills

Experience a unique mix between PvP and PvE

Brought to you by the team who created the award-winning MMORPG Black Desert Shadow Arena System Requirements MINIMUM: OS: Windows 7/8/10 32/64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3 / AMD Ryzen 3 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 440 / AMD Radeon 5450 / Intel HD Graphics 4000(Ivy Bridge) DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 10 GB available space Additional Notes: Screen Resolution: 1280x720

RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NDVIA GTX 970 / AMD RX 480 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 10 GB available space Additional Notes: Screen Resolution: 1920x1080 or higher

