SEGA Matches Staff Donations to Non-Profit Companies that “Support Reproductive Rights”

Ule Lopez
Jul 4, 2022
SEGA

It might sound hard to believe but SEGA is actually one of the most progressive companies out there. As a large-scale company in Japan, SEGA has LGBT+ inclusive environments, recruitment opportunities, and efforts to be more inclusive to sexual minorities within the workplace. It even was one of the companies that attended the LGBT+ job fair/educational seminar that took place this past March 30.

The progressive nature of SEGA was pretty much known since the release of Persona 5 and before the announcement of Catherine: Full Body. While they certainly haven't done any big-scale changes, they certainly have offered chances for various people outside of the scope Japan has to offer.

Related Story
Sonic Frontiers Shows Off its Traditional Linear “Cyberspace” Stages and Switch Gameplay

Because of this attitude, it should come as no surprise that SEGA has recently stood by employees trying to contest the recent Roe v Wade overturning. The company has recently announced that it will match employee donations made to non-profit organizations in favor of reproductive rights. The company has also issued a statement regarding its stance on this controversial climate in the law:

At Sega, we stand for equality and believe in the ability to make choices about one's body is a human right. We are matching employee donations to Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation and other accredited non-profit organisations supporting reproductive rights selected out our team members.

With this, SEGA joins companies such as Bungie, Innersloth, Insomniac Games, Ubisoft, Niantic, Sony's Santa Monica Studio, and The International Game Developers Association in the increasingly vocal disagreement against the Roe v Wade change. All of the aforementioned companies have remained supportive of freedom for reproductive choice.

We'll continue to update the story as it continues to develop. Meanwhile, A new AMD Adrenalin Edition driver was launched last week. Version 22.6.1 is mainly dedicated to the recently released racing game F1 22. Additionally, a breakthrough in the emulation world has been made as a new version of the PlayStation 4 emulator fpPS4 has been shared online recently, introducing better commercial game compatibility.

 

