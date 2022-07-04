PlayStation 4 Emulator fpPS4 Can Now Run Multiple Commercial Games

A new version of the PlayStation 4 emulator fpPS4 has been shared online recently, introducing better commercial games compatibility.
Version v30062022 is now capable of running more commercial games over the previous version, as showcased in a new video shared by BrutalSam. In the video, Undertale, Spelunky, and Cursed Castilla are tested, alongside We Are Doomed and Sonic Mania, which the PlayStation 4 emulator was able to run even in its previous version. While emulation is far from perfect, the new version of the emulator shows amazing progress.
this is version v30062022 | fpPS4 is a PS4 emulator for PC Windows 10 x64 and is still currently in early stages of development, currently the emulator plays 4 commercial games smoothly with more games to be supported in the future.
The latest build of the PlayStation 4 emulator fpPS4 can be downloaded from here. More information on the emulator, as well as the source code, can be found on Github.
PS4 compatibility layer (emulator) on Free Pascal
This project is at the beginning and started for fun.
Building
- Free pascal compiler: 3.0.0 and higher, x86_64 only.
- Lazarus: 2.0.0 and higher, x86_64 only.
Minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 7 x64 and higher
- CPU: x64, AVX2 support
- GPU: Vulkan API support
Comments