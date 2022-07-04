PlayStation 4 Emulator fpPS4 Can Now Run Multiple Commercial Games

A new version of the PlayStation 4 emulator fpPS4 has been shared online recently, introducing better commercial games compatibility.

Version v30062022 is now capable of running more commercial games over the previous version, as showcased in a new video shared by BrutalSam. In the video, Undertale, Spelunky, and Cursed Castilla are tested, alongside We Are Doomed and Sonic Mania, which the PlayStation 4 emulator was able to run even in its previous version. While emulation is far from perfect, the new version of the emulator shows amazing progress.

this is version v30062022 | fpPS4 is a PS4 emulator for PC Windows 10 x64 and is still currently in early stages of development, currently the emulator plays 4 commercial games smoothly with more games to be supported in the future.

The latest build of the PlayStation 4 emulator fpPS4 can be downloaded from here. More information on the emulator, as well as the source code, can be found on Github.