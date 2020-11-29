SEGA Confirms Creative Assembly FPS Is Still Being Worked On; Studio Also Looking at New IPs

It's been a while since we heard anything about the Creative Assembly FPS that was first discovered through a job listing two and a half years ago. The Horsham-based UK studio, mainly known to the mainstream public for its two decades of work on the Total War strategy franchise, later confirmed the existence of the 'Creative Assembly FPS' in early 2019, when they also showed the game to renowned movie director Neil Blomkamp.

Everything went silent for almost two years, though, leading to all kinds of speculation of development issues. However, in a new interview with GamesIndustry published earlier this week, Tim Heaton (Chief Studios Officer at SEGA Europe) confirmed that the Creative Assembly FPS is still being worked on. Furthermore, he added that the studio is looking to further branch out by 'growing new teams around new IPs,' which is brand new information.

Each one of our studios really does own a franchise, and they're all mature now by and large. So what we're trying to do now is look at new IP. There's a new FPS game coming from Creative Assembly, and they're growing teams around new IPs. Our internal studios have this two-pronged strategy: do more with what you've got, and think about new IP.

Unfortunately, we still have no idea of what this game could be about. The brightest foray of Creative Assembly outside of Total War is undoubtedly Alien: Isolation, but this title is apparently set in a new IP, so it cannot be a sequel or even spiritual successor; besides, fans would be disappointed if that incredibly tense survival horror game was turned into a shooter.

That said, with the Creative Assembly FPS now several years in the making, we can definitely hope to get to see it relatively soon. The upcoming The Game Awards Show hosted by Geoff Keighley and scheduled for December 10th could be a more than suitable venue for it.

Stay tuned on Wccftech, and we'll keep you up to date when it comes to any rumors and news on the upcoming Creative Assembly FPS.