Season 01 Reloaded Adds First PvE Raid, New Map to Modern Warfare 2, Football Limited Time Mode to Warzone 2.0

Yesterday, Infinity Ward and Raven Software released Season 01 Reloaded for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

The free Season 01 Reloaded update delivers many noteworthy additions. Owners of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can look forward to checking out the very first PvE raid ever released for the franchise, Atomgrad Episode 1. Raid episodes are conceived for three-person teams and will be released seasonally; the narrative will carry on from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, spanning five seasons.

To access the Raid, you must obtain a Raid Assignment, which can be unlocked by completing one of the following:

Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist.

In DMZ, use the final exfil helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash.

Once obtained, a Raid Assignment will last for one week. Only one player needs to have an active Raid Assignment in order to access the Raid. However, there is no matchmaking– it’s up to you to build your team.

Raid drops are randomized and completing the Raid multiple times will unlock different rewards, including Veteran mode.

According to the official Call of Duty Twitter account, rewards for completing Atomgrade Episode 1 on Normal difficulty include:

• Gaz: Convoy skin (guaranteed)

• One of seven items from the Raid loot pool can be a player card, emblem, loading screen, or unique weapon blueprint

Completing Atomgrade Episode 1 on Veteran difficulty, on the other hand, provides the following rewards:

• A unique Weapon Blueprint (guaranteed)

• One of seven items from the Raid loot pool can be a player card, emblem, loading screen, or unique weapon blueprint.

Season 01 Reloaded also adds the iconic Shipment map to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. From December 21, 2022 through the new year to January 4, 2023, the map will even feature Holiday-themed decorations.

On the Warzone 2.0 front, Season 01 Reloaded adds a new area (Building 21), two new Operators (Gaz and Klaus), and two limited-time modes. The first one, obviously inspired by the ongoing football World Cup, is called Warzone Cup.

This limited-time mode brings two teams of three Operators to the Al Easima Field, home of one of the league rivals to Al Mazrah’s football club. Here, they will have special ATVs with a pulse ability to push a massive football into the other team’s goal. Collect and toss Shock Sticks to stall your opponents or boost through enemy vehicles to ram them out of the way!

The first team to score five goals, or the team with the most goals at the end of the five-minute time limit, wins the match.

A more standard addition is the return of Mini Royale, which is a condensed version of the regular Battle Royale mode. Last but not least, the DMZ mode saw substantial nerfs to AI combatants, both with regard to their damage and their sheer numbers.