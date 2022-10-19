Menu
Company

Modern Warfare 2 Gets Extended PC Requirements, Preload Info and Raids Launch Date

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 19, 2022, 03:00 AM EDT
Modern Warfare 2

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 now mere days from becoming available, Activision and Infinity Ward have released a metric ton of information on the game, starting with the extended PC requirements, which include recommendations for competitive and/or Ultra 4K gameplay.

Operating System

Related StoryUle Lopez
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Everything You Need to Know About the Reboot Sequel

Minimum: Windows 10 64 Bit (Latest Update)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64 Bit (Latest Update) // Windows 11 64 Bit (Latest Update)

CPU

Minimum: Intel Core I3-6100 / Core I5-2500K OR AMD RYZEN 3 1200

Recommended: Intel Core I5-6600K / Core I7-4770 OR AMD RYZEN 5 1400

Competitive: Intel Core I7-8700K OR AMD RYZEN 7 1800X

Related StoryNathan Birch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has the Same Phone Requirement Dropped from Overwatch 2

Ultra 4K: Intel Core I9-9900K OR AMD RYZEN 9 3900X

RAM

Minimum: 4 GB

Recommended: 6 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Storage Space

Minimum/ Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 72GB at Launch

Hi-Rez Assets Cache

Minimum/ Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB
Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high-resolution assets. The option can be turned off in the game’s settings.

Video Card

Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video Memory

Minimum: 2 GB

Recommended: 4 GB

Competitive: 8 GB

Ultra 4K: 10 GB

Recommended NVIDIA/AMD

NVIDIA: 516.59

AMD: 22.9.1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available for pre-load starting later today at 10 AM Pacific Time for anyone who pre-ordered the game digitally. Early access to the campaign begins tomorrow at the same time, allowing players to complete the story and unlock several rewards that can be carried over to multiplayer.

The official launch is set for October 27th at 9 PM Pacific Time. Here's an image showing local times across the entire globe.

At launch, Modern Warfare 2 features twelve competitive modes, ten of which are set in Core Maps. The remaining two are Ground War modes set in the larger Battle Maps.

The cooperative Special Ops mode features three missions on Day One:

Low Profile

Infiltrate a town in the dead of night to uncover intel and evidence left behind by Al Qatala before exfiltrating. Stealth is key to survival.

Denied Area

Multiple SAM turrets are preventing reinforcements from entering Al Mazrah. With the help of a vehicle, navigate through the winding streets of a suburb to destroy them; then speed over to the exfil plane to escape.

Defender: Mt Zaya

A love letter to fans of survival modes — defend the observatory from increasingly difficult waves of enemies attempting to detonate bombs. Between each wave, Operators can spend cash to get items, such as Killstreaks, Self-Revive kits, and armor plates.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-season lasts from launch day until November 15th. The following day, Season 01 begins with the return of a fan-favorite multiplayer map, additional Spec Ops missions and, most importantly, the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 with its Battle Royale and DMZ modes. Lastly, on December 14th, Season 01 Reloaded will add the first episode of the brand-new three-player Raids, another legendary multiplayer map, and the first Warzone 2.0 update.

For more on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, check out our dedicated info roundup page.

Products mentioned in this post

AMD Radeon RX 5700
USD 400
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
USD 359
AMD Radeon RX 6800

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order