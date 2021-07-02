Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 PCIe 4.0 SSD Giveaway

Released last May of this year, Seagate Japan is offering a giveaway for fans of CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 video game, available on PC, XBox One, Playstation 4 and Google Stadia.

Starting today, fans can enter on Seagate Japan's Twitter page for a chance to win a sleek limited edition Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 SSD.

The Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 SSD drive has a total capacity of 1TB. The heatsink showcases a PCIe 4th Generation NVMe solid state drive. Seagate states that it performs almost ten times faster than most SATA solid state drives. The drive is splashed in a yellow and black custom Cyberpunk 2077 styled heatsink utilizes an aluminum alloy that allows the SSD to have the temperature lower up to 71°F, or 22°C, through passive cooling. Seagate mentions the SSD will "maintain peak performance for longer periods of time" - which might be an allusion to Chia mining.









The FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 SSD drive is equipped with customizable LED's for more unique styling to any user's custom computer setup. The LEDs are capable of either single static color or multiple RGB color options. The Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 SSD drive offers sequential read/write speeds of up to 5000/4400MB/s and random read/write speeds of 760K/700K IOPs.

To coincide with the Cyberpunk 2077 theme, they have only manufactured a limited run of 2,077 SSDs, making this a wonderful collectible addition for fans of the PC game.

In the package, consumers receive the Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition FireCuda 520 SSD and an optional five volt RGB connector cable to be able to power and control the LED lights.

Seagate also offers a limited five year warranty and three years of their Rescue Data Recovery Service for the drive. The SSD's average retail price is 35,980 yen, or about $323 USD.

If you are interested in entering Seagate Japan's Cyberpunk 2077 custom SSD giveaway, head over to Seagate Japan's Twitter page, where they will have three chances to enter once by following Seagate Japan and retweet the contest's tweet. Seagate Japan will post on July 2nd, July 9th or July 16, 2021, giving fans multiple chances to enter. The winner of the limited edition Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 SSD drive giveaway will be contacted on July 30th, 2021.

Source: Seagate Japan