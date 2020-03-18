Seagate Technology announced the latest in high-performance solutions for multi-user NAS environments, adding to their award-winning IronWolf SSD product line. Seagate’s IronWolf 510 is an M.2 NVMe SSD with caching speeds of up to 3GBps for NVMe-compatible systems and is ideal for creative pros and business NAS needing 24×7 multi-user storage that is cache enabled.

Seagate Intros The IronWolf 512 - Extremely Durable And High-Performance Drives With A 5 Year Warranty

The IronWolf 510 SSD meets leading top NAS manufacturer requirements of one drive write per day (DWPD), allowing multi-user NAS environments to do more with their data with lasting performance. The IronWolf 510 SSD is reliable with 1.8 million hours mean time between failures (MTBF) in a PCIe form factor, two years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, and a five-year limited warranty. IronWolf Health Management helps analyze drive health and will soon be available on compatible NAS systems.

“We are the first to provide a purpose-built M.2 NVMe for NAS that not only goes beyond SATA performance metrics but also provides 3x the endurance when compared to the competition. This meets the required endurance spec of one DWPD which our NAS partners expect for their customers,” said Matt Rutledge, senior vice president, devices. “Because of such high endurance, our customers are getting a tough SSD for small business and creative professional NAS environments.”

Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP Systems, Inc., commented, “We’re thrilled to see new additions to Seagate’s solid-state driveline for NAS which caters specifically to SSD requirements in the network storage segment enhancing performance and endurance. This enables QNAP to build more performance-driven and reliable systems and applications, including all-flash arrays, on which our users can rely.”

The IronWolf 510 SSD PCIe Gen3 x4, NVMe 1.3 is available in 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, and 1.92TB capacities and is compatible with leading NAS vendors to provide server storage for small and medium-sized businesses and creative professionals that use NAS.