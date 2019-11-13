Seagate Added Two More FireCuda Products – The 520 and Gaming Dock

Seagate today added two new high-performance solutions to its industry-leading line of storage for gamers. The Seagate FireCuda 520 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD and the FireCuda Gaming Dock featuring 4TB of HDD storage capacity and an NVMe M.2 expansion slot for an optional2 ultra-fast SSD upgrade. Built to deliver the intense speeds needed for the rigor of modern gaming, the FireCuda 520 SSD is the company’s fastest solid-state drive and offers plug-and-play compatibility with all PCIe Gen4 motherboards. For laptop PC gamers looking for flexibility, the FireCuda Gaming Dock is an elite 4TB HDD storage hub with an NVMe M.2 expansion slot for optional SSD upgrade that connects peripherals via a Thunderbolt 3 and offers a slick industrial design with LED illumination pushing your rig over the top.

The 520 Delivers a 45% Performance Boost

The FireCuda 520 delivers an extreme boost in performance for PC gamers looking for the edge. The M.2 2280 SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB or 2TB capacities and compatible with the new AMD X570 chipset and third-generation AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors. It features plug-and-play compatibility with PCIe Gen4 motherboards delivering an extreme boost in performance as well as backward compatibility with PCIe Gen3 devices.

Seagate’s High-Capacity External Hard Drives Just Got a Whole Lot Cheaper at Amazon

The FireCuda 520 offers a five-year limited warranty and includes the Seagate’s SeaTools software that monitors health, tracks performance, and keeps you up to date on firmware updates. For PC gamers, the portability of a laptop is a big advantage over bulkier and more powerful desktop systems. But that portability comes with some tradeoffs — it’s harder to upgrade a laptop with new components, and there’s not as much support for monitors, peripheral devices and USB connectivity options compared to a desktop rig.

The Gaming Dock is a High-Performance Solution For A Once Cable Connection To Everything

Seagate’s FireCuda Gaming Dock is a high-performance storage solution offering the simplicity of a one-cable connection to all of your peripherals. It features a built-in 4TB 3.5” HDD and a PCIe Gen3 NVMe M.2 SSD expansion slot for an optional SSD upgrade, offering vast storage for archiving your games and data and the ability to take advantage of the intense speed of solid-state drives. In addition to the Thunderbolt 3 laptop connector, the FireCuda Gaming Dock also includes a Thunderbolt 3 accessory port, DisplayPort 1.4, RJ45 ethernet network port, a 3.5mm audio-in/mic port, 3.5mm audio-out port, four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, and a USB 3.1 Gen2 charge port. It also includes Seagate’s easy-to-use Toolkit software that lets you control a range of colors and light patterns for leveled-up illumination to complement your gaming station and offers a three-year limited warranty.





With the Gaming Dock, users have ample space for archiving games, movies and other content, and the ability to take advantage of the blistering speeds of solid-state drives.

“With this product, you now have the ability to quickly upgrade your laptop with a single cable,” says Legarreta. “A lot of PC gamers also use their laptops for work or school. When they come home and want to game, they might have to connect four or five different devices; with this product, there’s just one cable to connect. This not only becomes the station for all your accessories, but it’s also the house for all your files.”

The FireCuda Gaming Dock connects a keyboard, mouse, display monitor and more via a Thunderbolt 3 cable. Available now, Seagate’s FireCuda 520 retails for $124.99(500GB), $249.99 (1TB), and $429.99 (2TB). FireCuda Gaming Dock will be available later this month for $349.99.