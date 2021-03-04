Scythe Introduces the Mugen 5 Black Edition CPU Cooler

Scythe has announced the Mugen 5 Black Edition, which features an all-black color scheme and changes the fan from the original Mugen 5 CPU cooler. This fan change removes any RGB lighting but does make this CPU cooler perfect for stealth builds. The new fan is called the Kaze Flex 120, and this new CPU cooler has changed the heatsink and cover to be a solid black color scheme. The Mugen 5 Black Edition cooler is available in North America at $60.

This CPU cooler features a fantastic mixture of excellent cooling performance and amazing quietness, even at the highest workload. This cooler offers support for both the Intel and AMD sockets including the LGA 2066 / 2011 (V3) / 1200 / 115X and AM4 / AM3(+) / AM2(+) / FM2(+) / FM1 sockets. This CPU cooler features size copper heat pipes, and these heat pipes feature a width of 6 mm.

This wide compatibility ensures that nearly any PC can utilize this CPU cooler. The Mugen 5 Black Edition CPU cooler features an asymmetrical design that ensures wide compatibility with RAM modules and graphics cards. The Mugen 5 Black Edition cooler features a complete black coating and the diamond engraved logo on the heatsink's top. This neutral black color scheme ensures compatibility with a variety of different PC color schemes.

This CPU cooler features a height of up to 154.5 mm tall, which ensures compatibility with various PC cases. This height ensures that nearly any ATX PC case or mATX PC case can have this CPU cooler installed, with any unwanted modded or changes to the exterior side panels.

The Mugen 5 Black Edition cooler utilizes the Kaze Flex 120 fan that offers a black design and a maximum fan speed of 1,500 RPM, and a minimum fan speed of 300 RPM. This fan can also create an airflow range of 16.6 CFM up to 66.47 CFM and a noise range of 4.0 dBA up to 29.75 dBA. Since this fan features a maximum noise level of 29.75 dBA even at the maximum workload, this CPU cooler shouldn't be audible outside the PC case.

The Mugen 5 Black Edition cooler is currently available in North America and features a price tag of $60.