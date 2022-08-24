Sci-Fi Medieval RPG The Last Oricru Launches on October 13th

At Gamescom 2022, publisher Prime Matter and Czech developer GoldKnights unveiled that The Last Oricru will be released soon, on October 13th, for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

The sci-fi medieval RPG received a release date trailer and a new developer diary for the occasion. The Last Oricru is also playable for the first time for Gamescom 2022 attendees at Hall 9.

Intriguing Story

Dig into the forgotten past of the world. Uncover the conspiracy behind the events that take place as you play. Let sides of the conflict make you understand their motives for fighting or disregard everything and everyone and just make the world burn. The story of the Last Oricru is complex and it may take multiple different play-throughs to make all pieces of the puzzle finally click together.



Impactful Decisions

Massive decision tree in which your decisions lead to different outcomes, affecting story, characters, game endings but also visuals of levels or even the gameplay flow. Every action, sub-quest or life taken can affect your reputation with each faction. There are multiple ways to play through The Last Oricru and no right or wrong decision. Your decisions will shape the fate of the world, literally.



Challenging Combat

The combat is easy to learn but hard to master and aims to create a tough but rewarding experience. Melee and ranged weapons with unique attack animations and secondary abilities, shields, techno-magical items, weight management and upgrade system offer a wide range of customization for your play-style. You will encounter various mass fights, in which you can prove your loyalty by aiding your comrades in arms but also fight your way through unsuspecting and surprised enemies, as you travel through a number of distinct areas of the war-torn world. Be prepared to die... A lot!



Couch Coop

Invite your friends over or tell your significant other to join you in your adventures! The Last Oricru is designed to make co-op a unique experience, so for example you can find new fun ways to defeat bosses or reach special secret areas. The Classic RPG character stat system also enables each of you to specialize your character differently, so you can reap the benefits of role diversity: become beefy melee tank and protect your archer friend or become a duo of mages and use one of co-op only spells to wreak havoc among enemies. You may also want to be a pair of swordsmen, hacking your way through enemies should-by-shoulder. It's entirely up to you and your partner-in-game.