Scarlet Nexus Shows Off Its Powers In New Gamescom Trailer

As part of Gamescom’s opening ceremonies, Bandai Namco released a new trailer for their upcoming action RPG Scarlet Nexus. Scarlet Nexus is a new title from the recently formed Bandai Namco Studios whose works include the to-be-released Tales of Arise, Code Vein, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

In this world, mysterious creatures called “Others” ascend from the skies to feed on human brains. To counter this threat, the “Others Suppression Force”, or OSF, was built up with the most powerful combatants. Yuito is one of them, armed with a sharpened katana combined with outstanding psychokinetic abilities.

To overcome these fearsome monsters, your team members will be able to lend you unique special powers through the “Struggle Arms System” (SAS) that bonds teammates’ brains and abilities together.

Hanabi is a cheerful, energetic recruit and a childhood friend of Yuito. After a long period apart, they finally meet again now both members of the OSF. She developed a blazing mastery of pyrokinesis, using the fire element to eliminate the threats she encounters. With the SAS system, Yuito can borrow this special power from her and set the enemies ablaze!