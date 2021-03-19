Scarlet Nexus Undemanding PC System Requirements Detailed

The Scarlet Nexus PC system requirements have been revealed today, and they are not particularly demanding.

According to the recently launched Steam page for the game, players will not need a particularly powerful machine to run the upcoming action RPG by Bandai Namco. You can find both the Minimum and Recommended system requirements below.

Scarlet Nexus Gets a June Release Date, Anime Series Coming this Summer

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 | AMD FX-8350 Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7970, 3 GB DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-6600 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, 4 GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space



Scarlet Nexus will release on PC and consoles this June. The game, which is in the work by the same team that created Tales of Vesperia, will be an action role-playing featuring some very interesting combat mechanics and setting.

In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense. Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or Kasane Randall, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story and unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in SCARLET NEXUS.

Scarlet Nexus launches on June 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.