Scarlet Nexus Patch 1.04 Is Now Live; Introduces New Challenges, DLC Pack 1 Support

A new Scarlet Nexus patch is now live on PC and consoles, introducing new content and more.

The 1.04 patch introduces new Challenges that reward players with new cosmetics as well as new items in the shop, new brain talks and other unspecified bug fixes and game improvements.

Addition of Challenges with cosmetic rewards

New items in the shop

New brain talks

General bug fixes and game improvements.

The Scarlet Nexus 1.04 patch also introduces support for the game's first paid DLC pack, the Bond Enhancement Pack 1.

The new bond level “EX” will be added to the bond system and players will be able to further enhance their bonds with their allies!

10 new bond episodes, 5 for each Yuito’s and Kasane’s story. Different from the base game, the new episodes will depict bonds between allies.

Discover new sides and experience the deepened bonds between allies and the protagonists.

Gifting new presents to liven up your hideout, enhance bonds, get photos and also matched attachments from your friends as well!

Leveling up to bond level “EX” will unlock

“Crush Vision”, a new move that is extremely useful in battles!

Also, a new additional costume set,

“Fairy Tale Attire” will be made available.

Created by character designer and illustrator Yusuke Kozaki, the costume set’s design is based on the motif of fairy tales.

A weapon set which is designed based on the “Fairy Tale Attire” will also be available.

Scarlet Nexus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.