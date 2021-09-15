Scarlet Nexus Patch 1.03 Now Live on PC and Console; Brings Quality of Life Improvements and More
A new Scarlet Nexus patch is now live on PC and consoles, introducing some welcome quality of life changes and more.
The new patch, patch 1.03, introduces new gameplay options, such as a camera position and tracking speed option, a text size option, a SAS animation toggle, and more. The patch also introduces some unspecified bug fixes.
Catch the full Scarlet Nexus patch 1.03 notes below.
- Added new gameplay options
– Camera position and tracking speed option
– Enemy lock-on aim assist (Left stick control ON/OFF) option
– Enemy lock-on camera speed option
– Text size (brain talk messages / system log) adjustment option
– SAS Activation Animation toggle option
- Smoother and quicker protagonists’ start movements outside battles
- Bug fixes
Scarlet Nexus made its debut back in June on PC and consoles. The game is an extremely solid action role-playing game featuring very smooth gameplay and a very interesting setting. You can learn more about this solid action role-playing game by reading my review from a few months back.
With masterfully crafted action combat, charming characters, and a very interesting setting, Scarlet Nexus is a game that action RPG fans should definitely not miss. While the game lacks any real innovation, as it features themes and mechanics lifted from other Japanese RPG series, and it is a little too linear, the high quality of the experience makes it easy to look past these few issues, making Scarlet Nexus a memorable, and extremely enjoyable game.
Scarlet Nexus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense.
