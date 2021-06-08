Scarlet Nexus New Short Combat Video Highlights Combo Potential
A new short Scarlet Nexus gameplay video has been shared online, showcasing some short yet flashy combos that highlight the game's combo potential.
The new video, which can be watched on Bandai Namco's Official Facebook Page, showcases Yuito taking down two Others with some flashy combos that take advantage of the SAS system to unleash special attacks from the other party members which cannot be controlled directly.
In case you have never seen Scarlet Nexus action, you can take a look at the recent Explanation trailer which provides a good overview of the game's setting, story, characters, and gameplay mechanics.
Last month, I had the chance to try out Scarlet Nexus, and I was definitely impressed by what I have experienced. The game's distinct anime flavor and great combat are sure to win more than a few players over.
With its distinct Japanese anime feel, interesting setting, and characters, and intense combat, Scarlet Nexus has the makings of a great action role-playing game, although the lack of any truly innovative feature will inevitably turn some players off. I, for one, cannot wait to spend more time with Scarlet Nexus once it releases next month, as the first three hours of the game did manage to get me hooked and left me hungering for more.
Scarlet Nexus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on June 25th worldwide.
In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter