Scarlet Nexus New Short Combat Video Highlights Combo Potential

A new short Scarlet Nexus gameplay video has been shared online, showcasing some short yet flashy combos that highlight the game's combo potential.

The new video, which can be watched on Bandai Namco's Official Facebook Page, showcases Yuito taking down two Others with some flashy combos that take advantage of the SAS system to unleash special attacks from the other party members which cannot be controlled directly.

In case you have never seen Scarlet Nexus action, you can take a look at the recent Explanation trailer which provides a good overview of the game's setting, story, characters, and gameplay mechanics.

Last month, I had the chance to try out Scarlet Nexus, and I was definitely impressed by what I have experienced. The game's distinct anime flavor and great combat are sure to win more than a few players over.

With its distinct Japanese anime feel, interesting setting, and characters, and intense combat, Scarlet Nexus has the makings of a great action role-playing game, although the lack of any truly innovative feature will inevitably turn some players off. I, for one, cannot wait to spend more time with Scarlet Nexus once it releases next month, as the first three hours of the game did manage to get me hooked and left me hungering for more.

Scarlet Nexus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on June 25th worldwide.