Scarlet Nexus New Explanation Trailer Showcases Story, Combat and More
A new Scarlet Nexus trailer has been released online today, providing an overview of the game's setting, story and more.
The Explanation trailer, which can be watched below, also features some brand new combat footage featuring some never-seen-before enemies and more.
Scarlet Nexus is definitely going to have quite a few ones once it launches later this month on PC and consoles. I had the chance last month to try out the first few hours of both Yuito and Kasane's story campaigns, and I really can't wait to get back to the game to experience more of its great combat and setting.
With its distinct Japanese anime feel, interesting setting, and characters, and intense combat, Scarlet Nexus has the makings of a great action role-playing game, although the lack of any truly innovative feature will inevitably turn some players off. I, for one, cannot wait to spend more time with Scarlet Nexus once it releases next month, as the first three hours of the game did manage to get me hooked and left me hungering for more.
Scarlet Nexus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on June 25th worldwide.
In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense.
