Scarlet Nexus New Gameplay Footage Showcases Gameplay Mechanics, Boss Batte and More

New Scarlet Nexus gameplay has been shared online today, showcasing more of the game's main location, mechanics, and more.

The new gameplay footage, which has been shown today during a new livestream aired to commemorate the release date announcement, showcases the city of New Himuka, gameplay mechanics like the Struggle Arms and Bond systems, and a boss battle. You can check out the new footage in the recording of the livestream below.

Scarlet Nexus is a new action role-playing game currently in development by the same team that created Tales of Vesperia. The game will feature a very interesting setting as well as some unique combat mechanics.

In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense. Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or Kasane Randall, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story and unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in SCARLET NEXUS.

Scarlet Nexus launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles on June 25th worldwide.