Scarlet Nexus Free Steam Weekend Announced; 75% Discount Available Until February 2nd

Bandai Namco's action role-playing game Scarlet Nexus will be available for free on Steam for the next three days, and save data will be accessible to those who purchase the full game down the line.

The game's Steam free weekend will last until January 30th at 10AM PST/7PM CET. The free version is not limited in any way, so players can try out both Yuito and Kasane campaigns, explore the Brain Punk futuristic world of New Himuka and fight against mutated beings called Others to protect humanity. Additionally, Scarlet Nexus will also be available with 75% off its full price on Steam until February 2nd, so those who enjoyed the game during the free weekend can jump straight into the full game while saving some money.

If Scarlet Nexus is the start of a brand new franchise, this series couldn't have begun in a better way, as the action RPG by Bandai Namco is a very solid game that is just one step away from being truly memorable, as I highlighted in my review.

With masterfully crafted action combat, charming characters, and a very interesting setting, Scarlet Nexus is a game that action RPG fans should definitely not miss. While the game lacks any real innovation, as it features themes and mechanics lifted from other Japanese RPG series, and it is a little too linear, the high quality of the experience makes it easy to look past these few issues, making Scarlet Nexus a memorable, and extremely enjoyable game.

Scarlet Nexus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.